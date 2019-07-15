TeneoBio, Inc: Teneobio Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study of TNB-383B for the Treatment of Patients with Multiple Myeloma

NEWARK, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered bispecific antibodies for the treatment of cancer announced today that the first patient has been dosed with TNB-383B in a Phase 1 clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of its differentiated anti-BCMAxCD3, a bispecific antibody that redirects T-cells to kill multiple myeloma cells with minimal cytokine release. Earlier this year, Teneobio's affiliate TeneoOne, Inc. and AbbVie entered a strategic partnership, giving AbbVie the exclusive right to acquire TeneoOne post-Phase 1 studies and lead the subsequent global development and commercialization of TNB-383B.



"Redirecting T-cells to kill cancer cells is a powerful therapeutic approach in the immuno-oncology space. We designed TNB-383B to efficiently kill multiple myeloma cells expressing BCMA and minimize cytokine release from CD3-activated T-cells. This latter attribute is a hallmark of our unique T-cell CD3 engaging therapeutic platform, which is in a number of our follow-on programs and lead clinical candidates," said Roland Buelow, CEO at Teneobio. "Our new class of T-cell engagers were designed to increase the therapeutic window as monotherapies and they may also afford the opportunity for combination treatments of patients."

The TNB-383B Phase 1 study involves a dose-escalation study that will characterize the safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity and preliminary anti-cancer activity of intravenous administration of TNB-383B in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. For more information about the trial please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT03933735).

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies.