Celonis, the leader in enterprise performance acceleration software, is the winner of the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards in the Analytics category. Its Intelligent Business Cloud Software-as-a-Service platform, took top honors in the category for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in any use or application of analytics. Celonis won among a shortlist of other vendors including Microstrategy and Thoughtspot.

"Many organizations are collecting and processing event data today, but Celonis goes beyond event collection to provide process analytics and insight into the real business processes of the organization," said David Menninger, SVP Research Director, Ventana Research. "With the information and insight generated by their unique and innovative approach, Celonis helps organizations improve their processes reducing bottlenecks and increasing compliance. Congratulations to Celonis for winning the Digital Innovation Award in Analytics."

The Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards identify the technologies that have the most striking innovation and impact in their respective categories. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide. The awards are backed by market research and analyst subject matter and technology expertise across business and IT.

"It's exciting to be chosen in the analytics category as an innovation winner, as the industry recognizes advancements beyond the dashboard to a platform that can recommend next best actions based on indisputable process flow data," said Alexander Rinke, Co-CEO of Celonis. "Great recognition for the Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud enterprise performance acceleration software, disrupting the industry by adding an intelligent layer to accelerate enterprise-wide processes."

As part of the scoring process and methodology, Ventana Research analysts examine submissions for not just the innovative technology approach, but also how the innovations apply to people, processes, information and technology, business impact, and value. All technology vendors were invited to participate by nominating their innovations to be considered for the awards. Award winners were selected based on their technology and the extent to which they help organizations innovate or enhance the productivity and outcomes of their business or IT processes. To learn more about the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards and to see what previous award recipients have said about them please visit: https://www.ventanaresearch.com/resources/awards/innovation

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in enterprise performance acceleration software, turning process insights into action with the process mining technology it pioneered. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their business. Companies around the world including Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and an improved experience for their customers.

