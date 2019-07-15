2019 Cyber Security Awards select FireEye for its unique, intelligence-led approach

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it has won the award for Best Security Company of the Year (more than 150 staff) at the 2019 Cyber Security Awards. The Cyber Security Awards were established in 2014, to reward the best individuals, teams and companies within the cybersecurity industry. Excellence and innovation are core themes, throughout all categories.With independent, industry leading judges, companies are awarded solely on merit.

FireEye won the 'Best Security Company of the Year over 150 staff' category by placing ahead of stiff competition from across the industry. The award winners were decided by a judging panel including Duncan Hine, Senior Research Fellow, Warwick University and Kirsten Connell, Managing Director, CyLon. One of the main reasons FireEye came out on top was because of its innovative approach to protecting customers.

"FireEye combines award-winning technology with unparalleled frontline human expertise, including industry-recognized services and nation-state grade threat intelligence," said Kevin Taylor, Senior Vice President, EMEA, FireEye. "Through this three-pronged approach, FireEye is empowering organisations to fight threat actors at every level. Having our efforts recognised in this way serves as additional validation."

Judge Karla Reffold, MD and Founder, BeecherMadden, said, "2019 was the best and most competitive year to date. All the categories have outstanding entries, representing the very best the industry has to offer. To win is a huge achievement as there are now so many accomplished people and organisations within cybersecurity."

