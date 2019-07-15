The Stock Day Podcast Hosts the President of Legacy Angel Network to Discuss their Partnership With SFRX

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTC PINK: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company. President of Legacy Angel Network, Matt Helmintoller, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Helmintoller how he became involved with the Company. "My job is to find companies that have a potential for viability within the marketplace," explained Helmintoller. He further shared that his relationship with the Company began out of curiosity and has grown into a successful partnership.

Helmintoller also explained that Legacy Angel Network took an in-depth look at the Company, including the management team and their business plan, prior to entering business with them. "What I found was that the scientific approach to what they were doing was completely unique to them," stated Helmintoller. "You don't see treasure hunting companies doing this stuff," he added. "It was fascinating to me," stated Helmintoller.

Jolly then asked about Helmintoller's role with the Company going forward. He explained that in addition to investment funds, the Company will also have access to their corporate partners, which represent significant opportunities including additional partnerships and capabilities. "We care about the return of our investors and we care about the people that we invest in," stated Helmintoller.

To close the interview, Helmintoller shared that the Company is one that shareholders can trust. He also added that the values of the Company are reflected in their CEO, Kyle Kennedy, and the way that he leads the management team and their projects.

To hear Matt Helmintoller's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7314810-the-stock-day-podcast-hosts-the-president-of-legacy-angel-network-to-discuss-their-partnership-wi.

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com

