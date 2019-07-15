TwentyFour Income Fund - Supplementary Prospectus

15 July 2019

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited



Supplementary Prospectus



The Board of Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces the publication of a Supplementary Prospectus dated 15 July 2019.



The Supplementary Prospectus has been issued following the publication of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.



Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and are also available on the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com.



For further information, please contact:



TwentyFour Asset Management LLP +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson



Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Hugh Jonathan





