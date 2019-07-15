Avature and Beeline Team up to Empower Total Talent Vision for Employers

NEW YORK, DUBLIN and JACKSONVILLE, Florida, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management, and Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the contingent workforce, announced a new strategic partnership that will enable businesses to realize the total talent vision needed to achieve breakout performance.

Today, 40 percent of the global workforce is comprised of non-employee talent, including freelancers, contractors and temporary workers. In the coming years, the proportion of contingent workers is set to rise considerably, which will likely have a dramatic impact on business culture, productivity and ultimately success.

As the composition of the workforce changes, it is increasingly important for organizations to view contingent and permanent labor together to drive strategic business outcomes. However, segregated processes and organizational silos have created significant barriers to achieving this vision.

With this in mind, Avature and Beeline have joined forces to find new ways to move forward in the journey towards total talent management. With over 15 years' experience delivering innovative solutions that industry leaders use on a global scale to optimize their talent acquisition and talent management strategies, Avature is an expert in designing people-centric staffing technology to secure top talent. When combined with Beeline's industry-leading vendor management system, this partnership provides all of the ingredients needed to deliver holistic management of permanent and contingent talent across the enterprise.

Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline, commented, "Beeline is committed to helping our global clients on their journey to total workforce optimization. That journey requires capturing all workers in the appropriate system and then integrating the data to enable strategic and tactical decision making. I'm excited to partner with a market leader like Avature to enable our customers' success in this business critical area."

Dimitri Boylan, CEO of Avature, added, "We are dedicated to delivering the HCM technology our clients need to excel in the new world of work. By partnering with a best-in-class software vendor such as Beeline, together we can provide an even more powerful solution for our mutual clients."

Avature and Beeline are already in discussion with customers, in particular those in the global consulting space who are working at the forefront to solve this challenge. Other interested companies are encouraged to get in touch to discover how this technology can help them unlock a total talent vision.

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management and the leading provider of CRM technology for recruiting globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and innovation to HCM software. Avature solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, campus & events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, employee mobility, workforce optimization, contingent workforce management and performance management. Used by 110 of the Fortune 500 in more than 164 countries and 32 languages, Avature delivers services from its private cloud located in data centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and from the public cloud vendors. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris and Shenzhen. Learn more at www.avature.net or follow @Avature.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Their software helps procurement, sourcing and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

Beeline has the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From their locations around the world, they deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs.

Beeline's advanced cloud-based technologies, including fully integrated solutions for contingent staffing, services procurement, resource tracking and talent acquisition, support more than 300 Global 2000 clients worldwide. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

