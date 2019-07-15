Spencer Stuart Launches New Unit Formed from the Talent-Related Businesses it Acquired from Aon

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced the launch of the new business unit formed from the Culture & Engagement, Leadership Assessment & Development and HR & Talent Advisory businesses it acquired from Aon in a transaction that closed July 1. Collectively, these businesses form a distinct entity now known as Kincentric: A Spencer Stuart Company.

While the name is new, Kincentric has a storied history of helping clients foster change and accelerate success through its global team of experts, proven insights and intuitive technologies.

Kevin Connelly, now chief executive officer of Kincentric, and a former chairman and chief executive officer of Spencer Stuart, said: "Our new name, Kincentric, puts people at the center of business. We will continue to focus on helping organizations change from the inside, delivering new ways to unlock the power of people and teams."

Kincentric's deep experience complements Spencer Stuart's portfolio of leadership advisory services - including executive assessment & development, CEO succession, team effectiveness, culture shaping, board effectiveness and the people side of merger integration.

Ben Williams, Spencer Stuart's chief executive officer, noted: "This is a further step on our journey to extend our leadership advisory capabilities for our clients. As leaders increasingly focus on leadership, culture and engagement to drive change and positive outcomes in their organizations, together Spencer Stuart and Kincentric are uniquely positioned to engage with Boards and the C-Suite more deeply on these critical levers."

To learn more about this new business, please visit www.kincentric.com.

About Spencer Stuart

At Spencer Stuart, we know how much leadership matters. We are trusted by organizations around the world to help them make the senior-level leadership decisions that have a lasting impact on their enterprises. Through our executive search, board and leadership advisory services, we help build and enhance high-performing teams for select clients ranging from major multinationals to emerging companies to nonprofit institutions.

Privately held since 1956, we focus on delivering knowledge, insight and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of experts - now spanning more than 60 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart to help address their evolving leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment, employee engagement and many other facets of culture and organizational effectiveness. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946676/Kincentric_Spencer_Stuart_Logo.jpg