Kemp Awarded 'Product of the Year' for Innovations in Cloud Load Balancing and Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Licensing

Kemp, the leader in powering always-on application experience (AX), has won three major industry awards acknowledging the company's highly-innovative load balancer platform and per-application licensing. TechGenix, The Network Computing Awards, Cloud and Computing Magazine have recognized the Kemp 360 AX fabric for best-in-class load balancing, as well as centralized analysis and diagnosis of key application metrics that enable application owners to deliver an optimal end-user application experience.

With application deployments becoming more decentralized, Kemp has led with load balancing innovations around automated management and monitoring capabilities. Kemp has introduced automated deployment options across multiple environments, while also being first in allowing application owners to view utilization data from third-party load balancers and ADCs, including F5, NGINX, HAproxy, and AWS Elastic Load Balancer. Kemp 360 Vision builds on this by providing preemptive alerting and remediation of application issues before they occur.

"It is no longer sufficient to simply provide load balancing, security and reverse proxy application delivery functionality to keep applications running. Application owners need access to a fully integrated suite of application services, central management, control and analytics," said Peter Melerud, co-founder and chief strategy officer for Kemp. "Combining best-in-class virtual, hardware and cloud-optimized high-performance ADCs with critical application acceleration, monitoring and remediation services Kemp has driven our innovations ahead of the competition to put the customer in complete control of the end-user application experience."

Four-Star Gold Award TechGenix

In today's world, the complexity of deploying and managing the application delivery infrastructure in single environment with full control over a familiar network stack is very manual and complex. As organizations find themselves in a multicloud environment, where different architectures and network stacks have to be configured in their own way, this compounds that challenge.

"The environment that I used to evaluate Kemp Application Experience included a few dozen virtual services that were scattered across AWS, Azure, and even some physical servers," said Brian Posey, MVP, TechGenix. "Kemp Application Experience did a great job of bringing all of those resources together within a single pane of glass interface (Kemp 360 Central), and allowing me to collectively manage and monitor those workloads."

Cloud Computing Product of the Year Cloud Computing Magazine

The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful and beneficial cloud products and services that have been available to deploy within the past year. Kemp was awarded a winner by Cloud Computing Magazine and TMCnet for the company's Kemp 360 application delivery fabric.

Cloud Based Solution of the Year Network Computing Awards 2019

The Network Computing Awards are held annually in London, UK. The best IT solutions are nominated and selected through a global industry-wide vote from which winners are voted for from a shortlisted selection. Kemp is proud to have been selected by the industry's leading professionals for Cloud Based Solution of the Year, having won other categories over the years with LoadMaster.

About Kemp Technologies

Kemp powers always-on application experiences (AX) for enterprises and service providers. Leveraging an agile, per-app ADC/load balancing consumption model, predictive analytics, and automated issue resolution, Kemp is radically simplifying how customers optimize, analyze, and secure applications across private and multi-cloud environments. Kemp counts more than 25,000 customers and 60,000 application deployments in 115 countries. Take control of your application experience at kemp.ax.

