RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Launch of "AgentFirst" Solution in Bay Area

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of AgentFirst for all REALTORS in the San Francisco market.

AgentFirst builds on the award-winning solution RealTimeMLS, RESAAS' flagship solution for local real estate associations, which originally launched in 2015.

"REALTORS in our market have worked hard to stay ahead of the pace of the industry, and the shortage of supply in our city," said Marc Dickow, President-Elect of the San Francisco Association of REALTORS (SFAR). "The collaborative work between our Association, leading local independent real estate brokerages, and the RESAAS team, have made RealTimeMLS our most-used technology partner. Today we are excited to announce new enhancements under the AgentFirst brand, depicting the placement and importance real estate agents play in the real estate cycle."

As part of the update launched today, AgentFirst enhances RealTimeMLS' existing functionality, and now includes richer integration into the local MLS.

"Our members have become accustomed to posting newly-signed listings inside RealTimeMLS first, and that data is hugely valuable," said Jay Pepper-Martens, Director of MLS and Technology at SFAR. "With these exciting enhancements, listing data originally entered inside AgentFirst will be pushed into the local MLS, allowing for comprehensive reporting across our membership."

The AgentFirst solution includes integrations with the association's existing login system, CoreLogic's Clareity Security, as well as SFAR's MLS provider, Rapattoni.

"The real estate industry operates in real-time. The sooner all licensed real estate agents can become aware of new opportunities for their clients, the better for everyone," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "RESAAS has dedicated itself to creating a transparent, compliant and real-time platform for all licensed real estate agents, regardless of which brokerage they choose to hang their licenses with. With RealTimeMLS, and now AgentFirst, we have levelled the playing field for all agents to be equally informed of new listings, new buyer needs and new leads within their market."

AgentFirst launches today for all SFAR members, online in the association's Clareity Dashboard, and in Apple and Google Play app stores for iPhone and Android phones respectively.

