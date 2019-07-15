GoodToKnow

The company, an industry leader whose ties to Madrid construction and development date back to 1964, will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA; expansion planned.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announced expansion of its real estate brokerage network into Spain through an agreement with LARVIA, one of Spain's top independent estate agencies. The company will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA starting in late July.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA CEO Bruno Rabassa (left) and Claudio Prattico, managing director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, finalize LARVIA's network agreement. (Photo: Business Wire)

LARVIA is part of Petrus Grupo Inmobiliario, which has been developing, restoring, leasing and managing property in the region since 1964. LARVIA, led by CEO Bruno Rabassa, is respected throughout the country for its expertise, client service and integrity. It specializes in luxury real estate among other sectors.

"Spain has always been a primary target of our global expansion," said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "The country is welcoming with incredible people, rich history and culture, and it's a vital hub for global trade, tourism and commerce. As important, we enter the market with a strong and respected agency. LARVIA will connect our network to the region and beyond, as Spain is a center for many European and Latin American clients."

LARVIA marks the fifth global network member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in the last 16 months, following Rubina Real Estate in Berlin; Kay Co, London; Maggi Properties, Milan; and Gulf Properties, Dubai. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the America's fastest-growing and respected real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,450+ offices joining its ranks in less than six years, and more than $114.5 billion in sales generated in 2018.

"We are proud to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Spain," said Rabassa. "The brand's namesake is Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world's most trusted and respected corporations. As important, we join a network of strong and thriving companies, and we look forward to exchanging client referrals and best practices with those companies."

Rabassa said he plans to grow LARVIA in Madrid, Barcelona and other key markets in Spain, and will launch an aggressive recruiting campaign seeking more of the best agents in the market. "We hope to double our current size in Madrid and Barcelona within a year," he explained. "After that, we will expand to other strategic markets. The message is clear for local estate agents: If you want to take your career to new heights with a respected Spanish estate agency, and also connect with a thriving global real estate network, we want to talk to you."

LARVIA gains access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with Salesforce to deliver world-class technology support to its network members far into the future. The brand also provides global listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional training and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a compelling lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

Rabassa said the timing for his company's brand transition is ideal, as the Spanish real estate market has recovered from the great downturn and continues moving forward. Of course, Spain remains one of Europe's finest destinations with high demand from global investors.

"Our decision to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is all about providing real estate consumers with the best service and consultation for decades to come," Rabassa explained. "We all are very excited for the future."

Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed LARVIA. "Bruno Rabassa is highly engaged in the Madrid business community, and the family is well respected in the region for its decades of quality service and success. We are absolutely thrilled that LARVIA will be our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand ambassador in Spain."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA

LARVIA will join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network in late July. The estate agency was founded in 2012 by CEO Bruno Rabassa. The Rabassa family has been involved in the development of real estate as Petrus Grupo Inmobiliario since 1964. Visit www.larvia.es.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a leader in the residential real estate brokerage industry. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

