A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest patient journey analytics engagement for a leading biopharma client.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach to assessing the qualitative and quantitative datasets to arrive at a better understanding of the needs and perceptions of their patients.

The healthcare sector is in the midst of a paradigm shift due to which healthcare players are moving away from fact-based decisions and are now relying on advanced analytics to make well-informed decisions. This has proved to be a major challenge for biopharma companies since most of them lack the basic capabilities and analytics skills to extract meaningful insights from patient data. Moreover, in a highly regulated environment like biopharma, analyzing patient journeys can make a significant difference which can make or break the success of their initiatives.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known biopharma industry player based out of Denmark. They wanted to identify the feasible ways through which they could leverage patient journey analytics to assess the qualitative and quantitative patient data sets. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its analytics expertise to gain a comprehensive view of patient journeys and their satisfaction rates.

"Owing to the complexities in today's healthcare landscape its imperative for businesses to leverage patient journey modeling to transform patient experiences and drive the success of their drug launch initiatives," says a patient journey analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client analyze patient journeys, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that focused on leveraging natural language processing and advanced algorithms to analyze and extract meaningful insights from unstructured patient data. This, in turn, helped them identify the most efficient treatment pathways and drug launch initiatives based on the patient's experience.

Quantzig's patient journey analytics solutions helped the client to:

Categorize and prioritize patient groups

Identify the potential benefits of new drugs

Quantzig's patient journey analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Leveraging real-time patient data to roll out new patient support programs

Building action plans to address issues through patient journey mapping

