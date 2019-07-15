Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2019) - Set your calendar now to network with like-minded cannabis enthusiasts at The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo Toronto 2019, scheduled Nov. 22-24, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Building located at Exhibition Place in the heart of Toronto, Canada. The expo is a must-attend event for cannabis industry professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs and members of the general public who are eager to learn more about this burgeoning industry that is quickly taking the world by storm.

Billed as one of the fastest growing cannabis expos in North America, The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo is expected to host more than 20,000 attendees, 200-plus cannabis-related exhibitors, and several dozen industry-specific experts slated to share their unique perspective as panelists and keynote speakers. Leading cannabis professionals already headlining the event include representatives from Starbuds, and Hydroponics, just to name a few.

Attendees will enjoy B2B and B2C seminars, workshops, exhibitor-sponsored events, and a multitude of networking opportunities to create relationships and opportunities with potential business partners. Consumers will enjoy the one-on-one chance to learn from experts and have their questions answered about the rapidly evolving cannabis space. Topics to be featured during the expo include challenges facing the cannabis industry, opportunities impacting its future, and lessons learned from those most involved in this quickly growing sector.

Among the presenters is Alex Goldstein, CEO of the GV Group, who will discuss "Cannabis Facility Management and Security."

Tickets for this 3-day event are available via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cannabis-consumer-business-expo-tickets-50150438311; or on The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo website www.cannabistradeexpo.com, and at the door on the day of the event. Prices range from $ 20 to $100 (CAD). You must be 19 years or older with a valid picture I.D to attend. Discounts for military members and senior citizens are also available. Use of cannabis products are not allowed at the expo, although there is a dedicated medicating area for licensed medical cannabis users.

To learn more about The Cannabis Consumer and Business Expo 2019 in Toronto, visit: www.cannabistradeexpo.com.

About Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo

Cannabis Consumer and Business Expo is a place where businesses meet and establish long term relationships, networking opportunities and gaining further insights into new products and services available. Consumers can learn about different options and health benefits of cannabis products and services on the market today. The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo Toronto 2019, scheduled Nov. 22nd-24th, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Building located at Exhibition Place in the heart of Toronto, Canada, will feature business seminars, workshops, panel discussions, exhibitors and multiple opportunities to network with like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs.

Cannabis Trade Expo

3080 Yonge Street

Suite 6060, Toronto, M4N 3N1, Canada

Tel: (800-893-3009) Fax: (888-978-0090)

Email: info@cannabistradeexpo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46279