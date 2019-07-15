Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is excited to announce it has engaged with PRC Partners Ltd. ("PRC") to access their EU and Asian networks to support global expansion in both the distribution of products and services, and the growth of Carl Data's investor base. PRC's strategists and media team will help to identify new market opportunities at this key time when Carl Data's breakthrough machine learning technologies have been validated and are reaching full commercialization potential.

"Working closely with engineering firms, cities and other clients, we have completed development of environmental monitoring tools that fulfill current and future needs for smart, scalable Industrial IoT solutions," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data President and CEO. "PRC will enable us to quickly expand further into global markets where there is a need for our affordable, accessible technologies to protect vital infrastructure."

Current Carl Data pilots for real-time monitoring and analysis, and predictive analytics are all reaching maturation. The Infinitii suite of machine learning applications developed by wholly owned subsidiary, FlowWorks Inc. is replacing static outdated reporting methods that can take weeks with real-time analysis of flooding and sewage overflows for cities. Wholly owned subsidiary Astra Smart Systems Inc.'s AirSafe sensor is proving that low-cost, low-power sensors will become the standard for mining and other industries. These pilots, and many others soon to be released, are creating the Industrial IoT tools that government and industry need to reach a higher level of operational efficiency and safety. Carl Data will be sharing more details of technological achievements and expansion plans in a corporate update that will be published in the near future.

PRC has access to a large financial network in Europe, especially in Germany and Scandinavia. They are also well established in China and have been very successful with licensing opportunities in the past. The management of Carl Data Solutions has planned a global strategy with PRC Partners for the next 12 months with a strong focus on engaging new clients and new investors in these regions. The initial 6 month agreement with PRC contemplates a signing bonus of $90,000 and $10,000 per month for 6 months with an effective commencement date of June 1, 2019. The signing bonus and June fees will be settled immediately in Carl Data common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of 1,000,000 Shares. For the remaining 5 months of the agreement, monthly fees can be settled by the issue of a maximum of 100,000 Shares at Carl Data's option.

"We spent considerable time analyzing Carl Data's technology and have validated it with industry leaders. We are very confident with the positive feedback we have received" said Alexander Karlson, PRC Partner's Head of Institutional Investors Scandinavia and Europe. "We believe these disruptive technologies will continue attracting major clients from all over the world that need environmental monitoring of vital infrastructure. These innovations have the potential to become the gold standard globally for smart city systems, and green, sustainable resource development in industries such as mining, oil and gas."

PRC Partners Ltd. is a Hong Kong based consultant group that focuses on undervalued and promising growth companies and serves these companies by increasing visibility & accessing capital through an experienced network of investors. The company focuses on Europe and Asia Pacific, with a strong focus on China.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

