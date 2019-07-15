Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Appointment of Geo-Science Consultant

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

15 July 2019

Appointment of Geo-Science Consultant

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Howard Bird as consultant to the Company. The Company intends to appoint Mr. Bird to its Board at an appropriate later date.

Mr. Howard Bird is an internationally experienced Professional Geoscientist (diamonds, gold, platinum and base metals) and has over 30 years' diverse junior and senior mining company exploration, development and mining experience, including over 15 years at senior executive management level.

Mr. Bird has a strong background in both European and North American marketing, capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, and joint-ventures. He has a proven track record contributing to significant company value added growth with grassroots exploration discovery success, development and production of highly profitable kimberlite diamond deposits.

Mr. Bird was the Senior Vice President of Exploration and Geology at TSX listed Brigus Gold Corp. where he led the exploration team in the discovery of three new gold deposits at the Grey Fox Project. He was also part of the corporate development team adding the acquisitions of the Black Fox producing mine, near Timmins, Ontario and the Box mine deposit in northern Saskatchewan. Brigus was later acquired by Primero Mining Corp. in March 2014.

Prior to Brigus, Howard was the Senior Vice President of Global Exploration for TSX and AIM listed SouthernEra Diamonds Ltd., where he spent over 15 years in the diamond industry. He has extensive worldwide experience and was involved in programmes that have led to the discovery of over 100 kimberlites, working in Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana and Gabon.

Mr. Bird was involved in the discovery to production success of several new economic diamond deposits while at SouthernEra, including the Marsfontein pipe, Sugerbird Blow and Klipspringer mine in South Africa, and he worked on one of the world's largest pipes, the Camafuca kimberlite in Angola. While at SouthernEra, Mr. Bird was also involved in many of the grassroots kimberlite diamond discoveries in the Northwest Territories of Canada, these included joint-ventures with Rio Tinto. While at SouthernEra, Mr. Bird's added responsibility included Vice President, Global Exploration for TSX listed Southern Platinum and he was a member of the team that brought the Messina (Limpopo) Platinum mine into production in South Africa.

Professor Conroy, Chairman of Karelian Diamond Resources:

"I am delighted that Howard Bird has agreed to be a consultant to the Company and I look forward in due time to his joining the Board. Mr. Bird's depth of technical and corporate expertise in the mining industry and his track record of success in diamond exploration and development, whilst adding significant company value, will, I believe, contribute greatly to Karelian Diamonds as it moves from exploration to development at the Lahtojoki diamond deposit in Finland and builds on its exploration success."

