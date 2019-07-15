Lufthansa Consulting and German Aerospace Center Agree Strategic Innovation Partnership

FRANKFURT, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufthansa Consulting (LCG) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have agreed to work more closely together in the future and have formed a strategic partnership. The aim of the cooperation is to translate new technologies and promising innovations developed by DLR into marketable and practical solutions, products and services, and to make them available to LCG clients in joint projects.

The collaboration with DLR Technology Marketing will focus primarily on the airline, airport and transport infrastructure sectors, but also in other areas in which technologies and services from these sectors can be applied.

One potential area of collaboration, for example, is the development of a laser system for non-contact detection of explosives by DLR. The use of such a system at airports not only has very important security aspects but also affects the throughput speed of passengers during check-in processes, a current cause of bottlenecks at all airports.

"Concrete practical problems come face-to-face with research and development and lead to new solutions through intensified exchange," say Dr. Rolf-Dieter Fischer, Director DLR Technology Marketing, and Bernd Knabe, Lufthansa Consulting's Head of Corporate Office, in a joint statement.

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) is a publicly funded engineering research facility. In its institutes at 26 locations throughout Germany, it conducts research on important issues such as aviation, aerospace, energy, transport, digitalization and security. DLR Technology Marketing works in cross-sector networks and employs the latest methods of innovation management to develop new products and services.

Lufthansa Consulting is one of the leading management consultancies in the aviation industry. The independent subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group develops individual solution concepts for its international client groups, including airlines, airports, public authorities, institutes and related industries.

