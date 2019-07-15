Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 15-Jul-2019 / 15:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/07/2019) of GBP165.01m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/07/2019) of GBP165.01m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,111.71p 7,813,833 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 2091.66p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1947.50p (mid-price) Discount to NAV (7.78)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 12/07/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 12.28 2 RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p 12.09 3 Macfarlane Group Plc 10.43 Ordinary 25p 4 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 10.28 Ordinary 25p 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.83 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 8.67 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 6.80 10p 8 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 6.66 Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 9 Electrocomponents PLC 4.85 Ordinary 10p 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.60 11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 2.69 20p 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 2.38 25p 13 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.21 14 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.21 10p 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.08 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.73 11.395p 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.72 Ordinary 25p 18 Discretionary Unit Fund 0.48 Managers Ltd 19 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.45 20 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.43 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.40 Cumulative Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.39 23 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.21 24 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 0.11 1p 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 GBP0.001 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 13429 EQS News ID: 841449 End of Announcement EQS News Service

