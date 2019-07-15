A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization engagement for a leading food and beverage industry player.During the course of this engagement, the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig helped the food and beverage manufacturer to make informed, data-driven decisions by leveraging advanced analytics that focused on optimizing the marketing mix.

The ongoing technological developments have paved the way for businesses to drive ROI by expanding their marketing channels. But before doing so, it's crucial to assess and understand the core objectives and adopt suitable strategies and tactics which align best with their business goals. However, to tackle the growing competitive pressures leading businesses have turned to marketing mix optimization (MMO) to analyze and determine the marketing mix elements that work best for them. As such, identifying the right marketing mix has become crucial from a business point of view.

The Business Problem:A leading food and beverage industry player was looking at enhancing their online visibility by investing significant dollars across multiple marketing channels. A stagnant acquisition rate and decline in footfall prompted the client to explore other platforms to drive sales and boost ROI. Hence, they approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in marketing mix optimization to devise an innovative way to modernize and diversify their marketing mix to generate revenue.

"Our marketing mix optimization solutions focus on optimizing the marketing mix strategy by identifying the right marketing channels and campaigns that resonate with the customer's behavior," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their core challenges, our analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach that focused on leveraging data fetching techniques and ingestion tools to drive value from data. Also, our marketing mix optimization solutions enabled the food and beverage manufacturer to identify the right marketing mix that helped them drive significant improvements in revenue.

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions helped the client to:

Analyze and categorize marketing efforts based on sales

Reduce marketing spend by more than 14%

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Mapping customer journeys across the sales funnel

Quantifying the value and impact of new marketing channels

