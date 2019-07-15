Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized supply chain analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the role of advanced analytics in revamping transportation and logistics industry. The transportation and logistics industry players have access to a plethora of data captured from different sources such as onboard sensors and data collection points introduced by passenger counting systems, vehicle location systems, ticketing and fare collection systems, and scheduling and asset management systems.

Recent research shows that companies leveraging advanced analytics solutions can generate an additional 3 to 5 percent return on sales. Companies in the transportation and logistics industry can utilize analytics capabilities to enhance their business operations and successfully address customer churn, improve customer leads, increase cross-selling and upselling, boost sales-rep productivity, and improve pricing. But to achieve this level of commercial excellence, companies need to overcome some of the significant organizational challenges arising due to the lack of access to operational data.

Tips to Realize the Potential of Advanced Data Analytics

Analyze the data you already have

Companies need to identify unused datasets to realize the potential of advanced data analytics. Quantzig helped one of its clients, a transportation and logistics company to analyze the warehouse data set using advanced analytics solutions to efficiently analyze the shift in customer's buying patterns with the introduction of new SKUs and increase in price.

Invest more in keeping data simple for the sales team

Delving into a plethora of data is a daunting task for companies across industries.Advanced analytics solutions can help companies in analyzing data to target potential customer segments and improve sales performance by reducing the complexity of the data.

