Today at Microsoft Inspire, Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB), a leading data protection provider for businesses, strengthens its Data Protection Platform with new capabilities that secure cloud-based endpoint data for customers and partners. The new solution, Carbonite Endpoint 360, offers comprehensive, automatic backup for desktops, tablets and mobile devices, and protects data across the entire Microsoft Office 365 Suite, including SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange and Teams. This solution is available now to customers directly and to partners through the channel.

According to industry analyst firm ESG's latest research, 79% of organizations that responded currently use or plan to use Office 365. However, despite the proliferation of SaaS applications, 33% of organizations believe that SaaS-based applications don't need to be backed up (Source: ESG Master Survey Results, Data Protection Cloud Strategies, June 2019.). With the uptick of user error and malware attacks causing data loss, businesses need to equally invest in proactively protecting data stored both onsite and in the cloud.

Together with Microsoft's protection against loss of service due to hardware or infrastructure failure, Carbonite Endpoint 360 recovers data in minutes from lost or stolen devices, and helps protect against accidental deletions, ransomware and other types of unauthorized access to the data on those devices.

As part of its partnership with Microsoft, Carbonite provides complete data protection for applications hosted on Azure. At Microsoft Inspire, Carbonite will exhibit its full suite of solutions that support Azure deployments and utilization, including:

Server migration to Azure, now available on the Microsoft Azure Migrate portal

Backup and high availability of Windows servers and Hyper-V environments

Enterprise protection for Microsoft Windows endpoints, now with Office 365 backup

"Carbonite provides a comprehensive data protection solution that helps IT organizations realize the advantages of Microsoft Azure deployments," said Norman Guadagno, SVP, Marketing at Carbonite. "From Carbonite Migrate, which automates workload migration for complex systems, to Carbonite Endpoint 360, which provides total Microsoft Office 365 protection, the Carbonite Microsoft partnership puts powerful data protection into the hands of Azure users."

