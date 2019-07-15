Regulatory News:

Following a call for tenders issued by the CRPN (Caisse de Retraite du Personnel Navigant Professionnel de l'Aéronautique Civile), France's flight crew pension fund, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire 100% of office units held by the CRPN in the "Carreau de Neuilly" real estate complex on Avenue Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly-sur-Seine. This operation could be based on an asset swap between Gecina and the CRPN.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relationship-focused brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

