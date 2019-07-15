Bombardier Business Aircraft: Bombardier's Multi-Award-Winning Global 7500 Jet Reaches New Heights in the Heart of the Swiss Alps

Global 7500 aircraft is the most spacious purpose-built business jet to operate out of Gstaad's Saanen airport in Switzerland, where it was on display earlier this month before flying to Dubai, performing another exceptional long-range mission

Mission highlights the Global family's advanced wing design, which enables them to access challenging airfields with short runways in hot temperatures and/or high altitude locations, giving passengers direct access to the heart of the Swiss Alps all year round

The Aviation Week Grand Laureate Global 7500 aircraft, also recently recognized as Business Jet of the Year in Robb Report's Best of the Best 2019, offers Bombardier's signature smooth ride and a spaciousness that is unique among business jets

Bombardier's Challenger 350 aircraft, also recognized as the Best of the Best Super Mid-size Aircraft by Robb Report, joined the Global 7500 jet on display in Gstaad and achieved a speed record, reaching Malaga in 2 hours and 4 minutes

MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced that its Global 7500 aircraft is the largest, most spacious, purpose-built business jet to operate out of Gstaad's Saanen airport in Switzerland - one of the most notable airfields located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, requiring short-field performance - showcasing its true four-zone cabin during an event earlier this month before continuing its journey to the Middle-East and reaching Dubai directly from Gstaad Saanen airport.



"This demonstration strengthens the Global 7500 jet as a jet that simply has no peer in terms of combining size and real-world capabilities," said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "Not only can it access demanding airfields in hot and/or high locations, it also delivers uncompromising value to customers under any conditions, at any time, without the need for tailwinds and a signature smooth ride through exceptional wing flexibility."

The Global 7500 aircraft's advanced wing technology generates unprecedented amounts of extra lift on takeoff and approach due to its sophisticated slats and flap system. It also maximizes aerodynamic efficiency and increases performance all the while improving safety and offering a smoother ride. The Global 7500 jet's no compromise design makes it the largest business jet with the short-field performance and steep approach capabilities allowing it to operate out of demanding airfields such as Gstaad's Saanen airport or London City Airport, connecting passengers to key regions in Europe and the Middle East non-stop*.

Beyond being recently recognized as Business Jet of the Year in Robb Report's Best of the Best 2019 and Grand Laureate winner of the 62nd Annual Laureate Awards in the Business Aviation category, the Global 7500 jet offers Bombardier's signature smooth ride and a spaciousness that is unique among business jets. The aircraft offers the most innovative features such as the recently unveiled Soleil lighting system, the industry's most advanced cabin lighting technology. Designed and developed exclusively for the Global 7500 aircraft, the innovative Soleil lighting system is aviation's first circadian rhythm-based cabin lighting technology, and it introduces the revolutionary Dynamic Daylight Simulation feature, which can help combat jet lag. The Global 7500 business jet also offers the patented Nuage seat, meticulously designed for maximum comfort, which introduces an all-new, ergonomically-perfected deep recline position - unavailable on any other business aircraft.

Also showcased in Gstaad, was the best-selling super-midsize market leader, Challenger 350 aircraft jet, which offers customers unrivaled cabin comfort along with Bombardier's signature smooth ride. Continuously improving the segment-defining aircraft, Bombardier recently announced a series of enhancements to the Challenger 350 aircraft, further underscoring its leadership position in the super mid-size segment. These new enhancements include available compact Head-up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS), class-leading cabin-sound-proofing technology, and improved cockpit aesthetics. A performance improvement package also allows the aircraft to fly up to 1,500 NM farther out of short runways, complementing its steep approach certifications awarded by international regulatory bodies including EASA, FAA and TC. To further demonstrate its performance capabilities, the Challenger 350 set a world speed record in its class, flying from Gstaad's Saanen airport to Malaga in Spain in 2 hours 4 minutes at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.82. This achievement is another example of the impressive speed, climb and field performance capabilities of the super midsize Challenger 350 aircraft, recognized as the world's most delivered business jet of the last decade.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Challenger, Challenger 350, Nuage and Soleil are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*Under certain operation conditions.

