Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Launch of 6.5 % secured sterling bonds due 2026 15-Jul-2019 / 17:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 July 2019 The information contained herein may only be released, published or distributed in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this document. This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Finance Plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). MiFID II retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels) and also retail clients (all distribution channels). SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW URBAN EXPOSURE PLC URBAN EXPOSURE FINANCE PLC LAUNCH OF 6.5 % SECURED STERLING BONDS DUE 2026 Urban Exposure Finance Plc (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure"), the specialist residential development finance and asset management company, announces that it has today launched an offer of 6.5% sterling bonds due 6 August 2026 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds are available to retail investors and are being issued by the Company to originate loans which fulfil certain eligibility criteria, as more particularly described in the base prospectus dated 15 July 2019. The Bonds will bear a fixed rate of interest of 6.5% per annum. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrear in equal instalments. At any time during the life of the Bonds, investors are permitted to sell the Bonds (within market hours and in normal market conditions) on the open market through their stockbroker. The Bonds will be guaranteed by Urban Exposure. The Bonds are expected to be listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange. The Bonds are also expected to be eligible for the London Stock Exchange's electronic Order Book for Fixed Income Securities. Peel Hunt LLP is acting as Sole Lead Manager on this issue. The Authorised Offerors are: · AJ Bell Securities Limited · Equiniti Financial Services Limited · Redmayne-Bentley LLP The Bonds have a minimum initial subscription amount of GBP2,000 and are available in multiples of GBP100 thereafter. The offer period is now open and is expected to close at 12pm (London time) on 30 July 2019. The Sole Lead Manager retains the right to close the offer early, in conjunction with the Issuer. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Lead Manager) Patrick King Scott Beattie MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras About Urban Exposure Urban Exposure Plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset management company that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development loans. Urban Exposure Plc focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet; and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. About the Bonds · The Bonds may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice. · Investors should note that the market price of the Bonds can rise and fall during the life of the investment and the price of the Bonds could fall below the issue price of GBP100. · In the event that the company or Urban Exposure becomes insolvent or goes out of business, investors may lose some or all of their investment. IMPORTANT INFORMATION This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of EU Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, and/or Part VI of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"). A base prospectus dated 15 July 2019 (the "Base Prospectus"), together with the final terms dated 15 July 2019 (the "Final Terms"), have been prepared and made available to the public as required by Part VI of the FSMA. Investors should not subscribe for any Bonds referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the Prospectus and Final Terms, taken together. Full information on Urban Exposure Plc, Urban Exposure Finance Plc and the offer of the Bonds is only available on the basis of the combination of the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms which have been published by the Issuer on the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange ("RNS"), and an announcement expected to be published on or around 30 July 2019 by the Issuer on RNS setting out the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds to be issued (the "Sizing Announcement"). Investors may obtain copies of the Base Prospectus, Final Terms and the Sizing Announcement (once published) on the website of RNS. The restriction on financial promotions contained in section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply to this announcement by virtue of article 70(1A) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended. The offering and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with any offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement or any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any Bonds. Any purchase of Bonds pursuant to any offer should only be made on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus, available as described above. The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) (the "Securities Act") and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of United States persons. The Bonds are being offered and sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 13478 EQS News ID: 841459 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 15, 2019 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)