In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 8th, 2019 to July 12th, 2019 included:
Day of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted
Market (MIC
08/07/2019
FR0011950732
86 383
11,8796
XPAR
08/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
BATE
08/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
CHIX
08/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
TRQX
09/07/2019
FR0011950732
90 000
11,669
XPAR
09/07/2019
FR0011950732
7 500
11,6828
BATE
09/07/2019
FR0011950732
15 000
11,6817
CHIX
09/07/2019
FR0011950732
7 500
11,6817
TRQX
10/07/2019
FR0011950732
90 000
11,6637
XPAR
10/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
BATE
10/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
CHIX
10/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
TRQX
11/07/2019
FR0011950732
78 359
11,7216
XPAR
11/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
BATE
11/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
CHIX
11/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
TRQX
12/07/2019
FR0011950732
67 620
11,7152
XPAR
12/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
BATE
12/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
CHIX
12/07/2019
FR0011950732
0
0
TRQX
TOTAL
442 362
11,7263
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
