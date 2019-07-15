Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 8th, 2019 to July 12th, 2019 included:

Day of the

transaction

(dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the

financial instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Market (MIC

Code) 08/07/2019 FR0011950732 86 383 11,8796 XPAR 08/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 BATE 08/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 CHIX 08/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 TRQX 09/07/2019 FR0011950732 90 000 11,669 XPAR 09/07/2019 FR0011950732 7 500 11,6828 BATE 09/07/2019 FR0011950732 15 000 11,6817 CHIX 09/07/2019 FR0011950732 7 500 11,6817 TRQX 10/07/2019 FR0011950732 90 000 11,6637 XPAR 10/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 BATE 10/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 CHIX 10/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 TRQX 11/07/2019 FR0011950732 78 359 11,7216 XPAR 11/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 BATE 11/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 CHIX 11/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 TRQX 12/07/2019 FR0011950732 67 620 11,7152 XPAR 12/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 BATE 12/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 CHIX 12/07/2019 FR0011950732 0 0 TRQX TOTAL 442 362 11,7263

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

