BitTitan, global leader in managed services automation, today unveiled its new IT automation platform, Voleer, which will empower IT service providers (ITSPs) to immediately package and sell new solutions, grow revenue and improve profit margins.

In response to a growing demand among ITSPs to transition revenue from one-time to recurring, Voleer provides access to a vast automation library that includes ready-made templates. ITSPs can easily package and sell new recurring services such as security assessments and cost optimizations.

The ability to package and provide new solutions is becoming increasingly necessary in the ITSP market. According to industry analysts1 with ResearchAndMarkets.com, the size of the 2019 ITSP market is more than $190 billion. Projects are expected to grow by 12 percent to approximately $267 billion by 2023.

"Now more than ever, it is critical that ITSPs have tools like Voleer to create stickiness and shift revenue from one-time to recurring," said BitTitan CEO Geeman Yip. "For the first time, they don't need expertise in every technology or service. Instead, ITSPs can offer new services to customers precisely when needed, without hiring new staff, at a fraction of the cost."

Voleer's automations enable ITSPs to streamline and aggregate today's process of manual and tools-driven activities into a single button, creating a concise and consolidated report. The automations are deployed through the use of templates. IT professionals simply search Voleer's template library and, with a single click, launch the automation. Systems engineers and administrators can better assess security, boost utilization and optimize costs around Office 365 and Azure.

Voleer supports a range of cloud computing systems with out-of-the-box automation, including Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure and Google's G Suite.

Additionally, Voleer's streamlined automations eliminate the need for in-house IT professionals to have admin credentials. Its comprehensive audit logs give managers the ability to see when automations were run, who ran them and what steps were taken.

"With Voleer, our consultants are able to perform more complex tasks while reducing mistakes and redundancies, increasing our overall revenue," said Joe Stocker, CEO at Patriot Consulting Technology Group. "At the same time, we are serving a higher number of customers while our consultants demand remains fixed, enabling us to be more profitable."

The Voleer development team is partnering with ISVs to encourage automation development for best-practice deployment and use of their software. BitTitan will unveil additional enterprise functionalities for Voleer at Microsoft Ignite in November 2019.

ITSPs can sign up now for a free account and get started by searching BitTitan's library for automations, launching them without writing a single line of code. BitTitan is adding new automations to its library weekly.

About BitTitan

BitTitan empowers IT service professionals to successfully deploy and manage cloud technologies through automation. MigrationWiz is the industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document and public-folder migrations between a wide range of Sources and Destinations. Voleer is a solution that centralizes and automates IT tasks, helping empower IT service professionals to streamline daily operations and reduce redundancies. Since 2009, BitTitan has moved over 13 million users to the cloud for 36,000 customers in 187 countries and supports leading cloud ecosystems including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Dropbox. The global company has offices in Seattle and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.BitTitan.com.

