OxFirst, an economic consultancy specialized in high-tech and data related matters, gathered main actors of the Autonomous Vehicles sector on June 28 2019 in Munich. Among these were Chief Technology Officers and Autonomous Vehicles Experts from Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, BMW, MAN, Nvidia, Intel, AVL-List, Fujitsu and Rohde Schwarz; its key sponsor.

The Forum addressed a series of economic aspects behind the autonomous vehicles market, such as business data solutions, interconnectivity and Autonomous Vehicle safety. Given the new data gold rush pushing firms to constantly find new ways to collect mountains of data, OxFirst decided to focus on the current and future business strategies of how to monetize this Big Data created and consumed by Autonomous Vehicles every second. In fact, Autonomous Vehicles are already at the heart of the grandiose Internet of Things as cars group dozens of highly interconnected devices into one large customizable space and their design will resemble more and more our living rooms. An interesting debate emerged on the role of open innovation as a means to capitalize on this future technology market. Closely related to this debate was the question about the value of the intellectual property underpinning this technology, and the heart of OxFirsts' expertise.

Substantive technical aspects were brought forward by Representatives of the automotive industry and their suppliers. Participants were particularly keen to discuss testing solutions and validation methods in the context of Autonomous Vehicles, a topic of instrumental importance for the mass production of Autonomous Vehicles. Artificial Intelligence based approaches for infrastructure projects were also assessed.

Various scenarios were debated as to what path the Autonomous Vehicles sector may take and if and to what extent the necessary bridges between the car manufacturers, their suppliers and the high-tech industry can be built fast enough to make this highly promising technology work.

OxFirst's forum was extremely well received by the key players in the market and will likely form the baseline for further exchange on the topic. With the launch of this high-level forum, OxFirst hopes to offer a stimulating business environment, while at the same time bridging the gap between these data questions and economics.

