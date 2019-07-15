TIAA Bank is offering a chance for a trip to London, England this November through the TIAA Bank London Getaway. A TIAA Bank debit card could be the ticket for one lucky winner and a guest. The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for up to four nights and two tickets to see the National Football League's Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at historic Wembley Stadium Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

The Sweepstakes will run from Monday, July 15, through Friday, Sept. 13, and each qualifying purchase made with your TIAA Bank checking account debit card could get you closer to London. Fans must register their TIAA Bank debit card at www.TIAABank.com/London for each swipe to be counted as an entry into the Sweepstakes. The Official Rules of the sweepstakes contain more details on debit card registration, qualifying purchases and other ways to enter without a banking relationship or debit card purchase and are available at www.TIAABank.com/London.

"At TIAA Bank, we want our clients to get the most from their relationship with us. We're excited to offer the opportunity to send someone to London and to see football on a grand stage at Wembley Stadium," said Blake Wilson, chairman and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. "The TIAA Bank London Getaway is another fun way our clients can get more from their account."

TIAA Bank is a division of TIAA, FSB. Member FDIC.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Entry period from 7/15/19 12:00 a.m. ET to 9/13/19 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, how to opt in and register, how to enter by mail without making a debit card purchase, prize description, odds of winning, and other details, visit tiaabank.com/London. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $9,000. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA, FSB. 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA's Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online and its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005735/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Scott

jessica.scott@TIAABank.com

1-904-623-5775