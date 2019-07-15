Web Presence: Robert Thomson Shares Selection of Personal and Professional Accolades

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / Waterfront Properties managing partner Robert Thomson offers a closer look at his personal and professional accolades as a leading South Florida property sector professional.

From being named as a Wall Street Journal top agent of the year to developing a now-renowned real estate industry business model, property mogul and entrepreneur Robert Thomson is also a keen supporter of a number of incredible charities including the American Cancer Society and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Here, the Waterfront Properties managing partner shares several of both his personal and professional accolades.

"Since 2010 I've been at the helm of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities," reveals Thomson, "which was originally founded by my fantastic mother, Joan, in the 1980s."

Today, Waterfront Properties & Club Communities is the largest purveyor of luxury real estate in northern Palm Beach and Martin County, and directs more than 70 luxury real estate agents.

Robert Thomson of Jupiter is also a partner in Bahama Boat Works, based in West Palm Beach, famed for supplying some of the highest quality outboard-powered super center console fishing boats in the world.

As a real estate professional, Robert Thomson is currently ranked 26th nationally in terms of total sales in the United States. Thomson has also previously been named as Wall Street Journal's top agent of the year for real estate sales in northern Palm Beach and Martin County.

A Global Brokerage Network of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate board member, and a member of the Board of Regents, Thomson is responsible for developing an industry-leading business model designed to optimize agent strengths in all luxury market segments. "I oversee all of Waterfront Properties' award-winning technology and innovation-based marketing systems," he explains, "and have built a nationally renowned IT leadership team to provide unparalleled levels of buyer and seller services in the luxury real estate market."

The South Florida luxury real estate mogul is also behind numerous highly successful social media campaigns, implemented to perfectly complement Waterfront Properties' both high-tech and traditional marketing efforts.

Outside of work, Robert Thomson lives in Jupiter, Florida, situated in the state's beautiful Palm Beach County, just north of Miami, and renowned for its picture-perfect beaches. The real estate mogul and entrepreneur has six children, a number of whom also work at Waterfront Properties & Club Communities.

A keen philanthropist, Thomson is involved with a wide range of community service schemes and initiatives, and regularly contributes to a variety of local, national, and international charities, nonprofit organizations, and other good causes. These include the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Cancer Society, the Admirals Cove Cares Charitable Foundation, the BallenIsles Charities Foundation, and the Loggerhead Marine Center.

Thomson is also involved with one of Mike Schmidt's Winners Circle Charities, responsible for funding incredibly valuable research into finding a cure for cystic fibrosis, and his own foundation, Charities For Children, which provides toys for children during the holiday season.

"At Waterfront Properties, we've also established the Waterfront Way Foundation," he adds, wrapping up, "the core purpose of which is to help more people in our community to experience and enjoy life, and to support various under-resourced individuals and organizations in the northern Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities."

