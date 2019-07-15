Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended May 31, 2019.
Highlights
Highlights for the quarter include:
- Play MPE currency adjusted revenue growth of 10.2 % from all major territories;
- Release of new iOS and Android Play MPE recipient player mobile apps;
- New Director of Product Management and expanded staffing with objective to expand Play MPE solutions.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
Play MPE currency adjusted revenue for the quarter ended May 31, 2019 grew by 10.2 % over the comparable period in 2018. The revenue growth was seen in key target regions and customers where we have been focusing our business development efforts to realize expanded usage and market penetration. Foreign currency fluctuations negatively affected our Play MPE revenues by 4.3 %, resulting in a net 5.9 % increase in reported Play MPE revenue.
"During Q3 we have been successful at growing revenue and trials within new territories." said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "We are having very productive engagement with our core customer targets which we think will lead to greater expansion over the short and medium term through strategic product enhancements."
For more information, please see our AGM address here.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Monday, July 15, 2019, to further discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2019 results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 63977559. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in United States dollars)
Unaudited
|
|Three months
|Three months
|Six months
|Six months
|
|ended
|ended
|ended
|ended
|
|May 31,
|May 31,
|May 31,
|May 31,
|
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|970,435
|921,605
|2,833,818
|2,710,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative
|189,352
|236,353
|587,288
|648,215
|Sales and marketing
|328,102
|210,587
|877,485
|652,682
|Research and development
|240,283
|264,704
|828,059
|847,782
|Depreciation and amortization
|26,764
|27,988
|67,099
|79,175
|
|784,501
|739,632
|2,359,931
|2,227,854
|Income from operations
|185,934
|181,973
|473,887
|482,604
|Other income
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|8,233
|1,656
|21,154
|5,657
|Other income (expense)
|1,545
|-
|1,580
|(3,767)
|Net income
|195,712
|183,629
|496,621
|484,494
|
|
|
|
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(80,709)
|(29,076)
|(100,562)
|(70,085)
|Total comprehensive income
|115,003
|154,553
|396,059
|414,409
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income per common share,
|
|
|
|
|basic and diluted
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|55,013,874
|55,013,874
|55,013,874
|55,013,874
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in United States dollars)
Unaudited
|As at,
|May 31,
|August 31,
|
|2019
|2018
|
|$
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|Current
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,231,079
|1,097,434
|Short-term investments
|1,500,901
|1,151,952
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for
|
|
|doubtful accounts of $9,537 [August 31, 2018 - $6,031]
|350,272
|403,801
|Other receivables
|14,832
|15,902
|Prepaid expenses
|113,740
|57,252
|Total current assets
|3,210,824
|2,726,341
|Deposits
|33,121
|34,336
|Property and equipment, net
|196,701
|160,273
|Intangible assets, net
|26,953
|41,472
|Total assets
|3,467,599
|2,962,422
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|Current
|
|
|Accounts payable
|208,690
|141,273
|Accrued liabilities
|261,786
|226,876
|Deferred leasehold inducement
|47,882
|51,848
|Deferred revenue
|1,936
|23,286
|Obligation under capital lease
|-
|2,363
|Total current liabilities
|520,294
|445,646
|Total liabilities
|520,294
|445,646
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|Common stock, par value $0.001
|
|
|Authorized: 100,000,000 shares
|
|
|Issued and outstanding: 55,013,874 shares
|
|
|[August 31, 2018 - issued and outstanding 55,013,874 shares]
|55,014
|55,014
|Additional paid-in capital
|9,801,135
|9,766,665
|Accumulated deficit
|(6,454,640)
|(6,951,261)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(454,204)
|(353,642)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,947,305
|2,516,776
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|3,467,599
|2,962,422
About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.
Contact:
Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236
