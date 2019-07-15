Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended May 31, 2019.

Highlights

Highlights for the quarter include:

Play MPE currency adjusted revenue growth of 10.2 % from all major territories;

Release of new iOS and Android Play MPE recipient player mobile apps;

New Director of Product Management and expanded staffing with objective to expand Play MPE solutions.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Play MPE currency adjusted revenue for the quarter ended May 31, 2019 grew by 10.2 % over the comparable period in 2018. The revenue growth was seen in key target regions and customers where we have been focusing our business development efforts to realize expanded usage and market penetration. Foreign currency fluctuations negatively affected our Play MPE revenues by 4.3 %, resulting in a net 5.9 % increase in reported Play MPE revenue.

"During Q3 we have been successful at growing revenue and trials within new territories." said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "We are having very productive engagement with our core customer targets which we think will lead to greater expansion over the short and medium term through strategic product enhancements."

For more information, please see our AGM address here.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Monday, July 15, 2019, to further discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2019 results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 63977559. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited



Three months Three months Six months Six months

ended ended ended ended

May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $ Revenue 970,435 921,605 2,833,818 2,710,458

















Operating expenses







General and administrative 189,352 236,353 587,288 648,215 Sales and marketing 328,102 210,587 877,485 652,682 Research and development 240,283 264,704 828,059 847,782 Depreciation and amortization 26,764 27,988 67,099 79,175

784,501 739,632 2,359,931 2,227,854 Income from operations 185,934 181,973 473,887 482,604 Other income







Interest income 8,233 1,656 21,154 5,657 Other income (expense) 1,545 - 1,580 (3,767) Net income 195,712 183,629 496,621 484,494







Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustments (80,709) (29,076) (100,562) (70,085) Total comprehensive income 115,003 154,553 396,059 414,409









Net income per common share,







basic and diluted 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01









Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic and diluted 55,013,874 55,013,874 55,013,874 55,013,874

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited

As at, May 31, August 31,

2019 2018

$ $









ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 1,231,079 1,097,434 Short-term investments 1,500,901 1,151,952 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for



doubtful accounts of $9,537 [August 31, 2018 - $6,031] 350,272 403,801 Other receivables 14,832 15,902 Prepaid expenses 113,740 57,252 Total current assets 3,210,824 2,726,341 Deposits 33,121 34,336 Property and equipment, net 196,701 160,273 Intangible assets, net 26,953 41,472 Total assets 3,467,599 2,962,422



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable 208,690 141,273 Accrued liabilities 261,786 226,876 Deferred leasehold inducement 47,882 51,848 Deferred revenue 1,936 23,286 Obligation under capital lease - 2,363 Total current liabilities 520,294 445,646 Total liabilities 520,294 445,646



Stockholders' equity



Common stock, par value $0.001



Authorized: 100,000,000 shares



Issued and outstanding: 55,013,874 shares



[August 31, 2018 - issued and outstanding 55,013,874 shares] 55,014 55,014 Additional paid-in capital 9,801,135 9,766,665 Accumulated deficit (6,454,640) (6,951,261) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (454,204) (353,642) Total stockholders' equity 2,947,305 2,516,776 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,467,599 2,962,422

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46265