iboss Analyzes Projections for Bandwidth Growth by 2021 and Its Impact on Security Appliances

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / The ongoing expansion of internet capabilities and evolving format of online content for consumers is a pattern that is not expected to slow for decades, resulting in a corresponding growth in bandwidth usage for years to come. iboss, a leading provider of cloud-based internet security, discusses the major implications this continuing bandwidth increase will have on physical cyber security systems, potentially decreasing the effectiveness of these appliances, slowing traffic speeds, and creating a consistent need for costly upgrades.

Each year, the world's internet connectivity becomes more widespread and efficient, as users not only experience higher degrees of access, but improving performance and speeds. According to a study cited by USTelecom's Patrick Brogan, factors such as faster broadband, next generation wireless networks, the Internet of Things, and increased live streaming of online videos are expected to drive traffic growth by double-digits through 2021 and beyond. As this trend progresses, bandwidth consumption will rise in proportion, but this is not just from the growth in internet users itself - the type of format matters as well. Video content, which accounts for more bandwidth when compared to standard IP traffic, is predicted to account for 82% of all traffic by 2021. iboss notes how this dynamic shift will come with an exponential surge in bandwidth growth, as video requires a sizable amount when compared to viewing websites or using certain platforms.

This development will have an inevitable impact on network security for enterprises of any size. The vast amount of current cyber protection programs and devices now allow for team members to use their own phones, tablets, and computers when connecting through their company's network, which runs through a web filter to shield its users from threats such as malware. However, managing vulnerabilities within a network, data encryption, user authentication, virus protection, and intrusion detection all consume valuable network bandwidth when active. When usage is high, the bandwidth can bottleneck, causing a slowdown in speeds, and even impacting the network's overall security.

For those who still employ traditional security devices on premises to mitigate threats, the expanding traffic load often leads to a need for upgrades or additional appliances, incurring a much higher cost than initially expected. This approach leaves organizations with the option of either purchasing more hardware, or transitioning to a different alternative altogether - one that forgoes physical appliances in favor of security that's based in the cloud, with ability to meet new bandwidth demands as needed.

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional security appliances, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 100 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. In recognition for its pioneering work, the company has been named a Visionary for two consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

