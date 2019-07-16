Web Presence: Reichen Kuhl Speaks at LA Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Function

Reichen Kuhl is active in organizations around the world that campaign for peace, justice, and equality. A regular volunteer and activist in the LGBTQ community, he frequently speaks at functions for groups like the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce and the LA Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

PLAYA DEL REY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / Even as a busy professional and celebrity, Reichen Kuhl dedicates much of his spare time to organizations and outreaches around the world that are champions for peace, justice, and equality. He's had a tremendous career both professionally and serving in the U.S. Air Force Academy as a nine-year Air Force veteran.

He's an attorney member of the State Bar of California and an LGBTQ published author. He frequently speaks on behalf of gay rights and the LGBTQ community as a whole while representing major organizations championing for rights. This fall, he's been asked to present at the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce and will also speak at the LA Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Function.

The Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (LAGLCC) is a 501(c)(6) organization made up of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and gay-allied businesses, professionals, and individuals who join to effect positive growth. They champion for growth in work, in the community, in the future, and within all people around the world.

The mission of the organization and of members like Reichen Kuhl is to increase the economic strength of professionals in the LGBTQ community as well as their allied professionals. They accomplish this by helping develop business, demonstrate leadership, and increasing advocacy and visibility of the community. Through this network, professionals can share information, ideas, contacts, products and services that benefit each other and the entire community. In this way, they help strengthen and expand their businesses and careers while sharing their vision with the world.

"Unlike many chambers of commerce, the LAGLCC is a warm and inviting community of people itself," says Reichen Kuhl. "Everyone truly cares about the organization's mission and for the other members in their community. They all just want to do what they can to improve society."

All LAGLCC members are committed to supporting one another and building trusting relationships within the community. They provide educational workshops, evening mixers, networking luncheons, joint activities with other organizations, and community involvement among other efforts. These avenues help connect community members and bring them together for success both personally and professionally.

The organization was founded in 1979 as the Valley Business Alliance and has proven to be a potent voice in the LGBTQ community even today.

"There just aren't many other organizations that have the same experience in the LGBTQ market and the dedication that LAGLCC has," says Reichen Kuhl. "I know we will continue to grow to meet the needs of our community well into the future."

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.



