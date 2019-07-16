In combination with SGS's existing operations, this further strengthens our global leading position in industrial hygiene testing, part of our Environment, Health and Safety business.

Established in 1986 and headquartered in the Bay Area, CA (USA), FALI is one of the leading providers of industrial hygiene, mold, bacteria, metals, particles, contamination control and asbestos & fibers testing on the US West Coast. With locations in Hayward (CA), Los Angeles (CA) and Las Vegas (NV), FALI holds numerous accreditations including AIHA, serving clients in both public and private sectors, including consultants, engineering groups and governmental organizations.

The company employs approximately 52 skilled experts, and generated revenues of around USD 6.8 million in 2018.

"This acquisition supports the growth strategy of our environment, health and safety services. It strengthens our industrial hygiene testing network in the US by adding a strong presence on the West Coast and it facilitates entry into the North American asbestos testing market," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com (https://www.sgs.com)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.