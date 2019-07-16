Vircon operates in the fast-growing Building Information Modelling (BIM) market in Hong Kong and elsewhere in the North East Asia region. SGS currently operates a joint venture with Vircon, and the acquisition of 20% of the Vircon shares will further strengthen the business cooperation between Vircon and SGS.

From its start as a project of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2004, Vircon now employs over 75 professionals and generated annual revenues of HKD 40 million to March 2019.

"This acquisition will provide SGS with further access to the BIM market for both public and private sectors, and will provide SGS with an early insight in the design stages of major government capital works projects in the region," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com (https://www.sgs.com/en)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.