Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q2 2019

Today, Schibsted Media Group released its Q2 2019 report.

"In Q2 Schibsted continued the strong development in most of our key focus areas. Financially, Schibsted is well on track, with an EBITDA of NOK 557 million, when excluding the contribution from Adevinta. For the whole group we surpassed the NOK 1 billion mark for EBITDA for the first time in a single quarter," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"The digital revenue growth continues, driven by the verticals in our marketplaces operations, but even more from consumers signing up for digital news subscriptions. In our Next portfolio, we are happy to highlight that Lendo Sweden continued to grow well. The investments we are making in geographical roll-out of Lendo are on track, and early indications from the Danish operation are positive," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"Our News Media operations performed well in a challenging market in Q2. Digital subscription revenue continued to grow fast, and the cost control is good, resulting in improved operating margin. Within digital advertising, the trends are somewhat mixed. Our main challenge lies in Aftonbladet, where the strong market contraction for the gaming industry due to regulatory tightening has resulted in reduced advertising spend," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"The market slowdown for Lendo Norway has been stronger than anticipated. We believe, however, a more regulated industry is the right way forward to ensure a healthy market - like we have today in Sweden. Moving into a phase of adaptation to these new regulations, Lendo and the industry in general stands the risk of seeing moderate figures for some time," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"Adevinta, which was successfully spun off in April 2019, continues its strong development. The company is able to strengthen its position supported by an impressive pipeline of new products in key markets - improving the value proposition for customers," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

"After the Adevinta spin-off, Schibsted maintains a strong financial position. We do see interesting opportunities to deploy capital into M&A and other growth opportunities. At the same time, we will seek to keep an optimal capital structure, and over time leverage up to our communicated range of debt, which is higher than the current level. The Board has resolved to initiate a share buyback program to this end," CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

Highlights of Q2 2019

Nordic Marketplaces: Revenues continue to grow, increased EBITDA Revenues up 6 percent driven by vertical growth of 11%; EBITDA margin up 1%-points to 48 percent Marketplaces Norway with 7% revenue growth Confirmed growth trend in Blocket; +2% Y/Y

News Media: Growing digital revenues driven by subscriptions 2 percent revenue decrease in Q2; 1% digital growth driven by digital subscription revenue; increased EBITDA margin. Revenue development in Aftonbladet negatively affected by reduced advertising spending by gaming companies

Financial Services: Continued growth in Sweden, slowdown in Norway due to regulations Positive KPIs in newly launched Lendo Denmark. Rollouts in new geographies affect margins negatively in the ramp-up phase, as planned

Schibsted Growth: Continues to expand Prisjakt and Distribution with continued good development in Q2

Adevinta: Solid growth and margin expansion Continued revenue growth driven by France and Spain. Margin expansion helped by reduced investment phase losses

The Board of Schibsted ASA has resolved to initiate a buyback of up to 2% of outstanding Company shares during Q3 2019

Year to date (NOK million) Second quarter 2018 2019 Key figures 2019 2018 ? % Schibsted excluding Adevinta 6,228 6,305 Operating revenues 3,216 3,191 1 % 3,654 3,801 - of which online revenues 1,959 1,915 2 % 854 975 EBITDA 557 518 8 % 14 % 15 % EBITDA margin 17 % 16 % Consolidated Group Figures 8,959 9,374 Operating revenues 4,798 4,602 4 % 1,506 1,916 EBITDA 1,060 895 18 % 17 % 20 % EBITDA margin 22 % 19 %

Oslo, 16 July 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

