Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - June 2019

First six months

Net sales increased by ten percent to MSEK 5,525 (5,035), of which five percentage points were organic growth.

EBITA increased to MSEK 255 (199), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.6 (4.0) percent. Excluding the effects of implementing IFRS 16, EBITA increased to 237 (199) which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 4.3 (4.0) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 156 (120). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the result before tax increased to MSEK 172 (120), which was an improvement of 43 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 109 (76) or SEK 3.02 (2.10) per share. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the net result increased to MSEK 120 (76) which corresponds to SEK 3.34 (2.10) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 641 (92). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, operating cash flow increased to MSEK 297 (92).

Second quarter

Net sales increased by four percent to MSEK 2,719 (2,613), of which organic growth were just above zero percent.

EBITA increased to MSEK 132 (116), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.8 (4.4) percent. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, EBITA increased to 122 (116) which corresponds to an EBITA margin of 4.5 (4.4) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 84 (74). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the result before tax increased to MSEK 91 (74), which was an improvement of 22 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 59 (42) or SEK 1.62 (1.15) per share. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, the net result increased to MSEK 64 (42) which corresponds to SEK 1.77 (1.15) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 251 (127). Excluding the effects of IFRS 16, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 77 (127).

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 16 July 2019.

