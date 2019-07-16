DADI Rebrands to EDGE Computing Network

LONDON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DADI has rebranded its business to EDGE, with the new name reflecting its focus on building an edge computing network. EDGE allows people to sign up as a host node and remunerates participants for committing their spare computing capacity to the network. Whilst individuals and businesses will be able to monetise their existing connected devices and hardware by joining the EDGE network as a node, businesses can also reduce their IT expenditure as the cost of the EDGE computing network is far cheaper than using centralised and slow cloud computing infrastructure. The new website http://edge.network will go live next week.

Joseph Denne, CEO and Co-Founder of EDGE said:

"The edge computing market is expected to be worth over $6 billion by 2022*, driven by the expected explosion of connected devices. It will be the answer to the challenges faced by cloud computing as the amount of data and web traffic is set to increase exponentially in the coming years. Rebranding to EDGE is a natural course for us to take as we continue to roll out our network.

"With EDGE evolving from an existing business with an established customer base, we see this as the beginning of EDGE network adoption. In the coming months we plan to migrate existing clients to the network, as well as convert an already expansive pipeline of business. At the same time we expect an exponential growth in the number of network nodes as more people realise how they can monetise their spare capacity by joining the network."

The EDGE network is already live with 155 'founding nodes' established in 56 countries, who are earning tokens on a monthly basis for pledging the spare computing capacity from their connected devices. EDGE is a highly secure, cost efficient and environmentally friendly blockchain based computing network that aims to revolutionise and ultimately replace cloud computing.

At the beginning of 2018, EDGE successfully completed a crowdsale and since then the company has been busy building the EDGE computing network. Edge computing is a rapidly emerging technology that is designed to replace the need for cloud computing and support the expected proliferation in data and connected devices. In order to protect its Intellectual Property, EDGE's technology being built to support the network is being patented.

There will be no token swap nor any impact on holders of the ERC-20 DADI tokens and over the course of the next few weeks the token ticker name will change to EDGE across exchanges.

About EDGE

Founded in 2013, EDGE is a network services business built on blockchain technology providing a fast, secure, cost effective alternative to cloud computing via its global Edge computing network. EDGE allows individuals to monetise their spare internet capacity by connecting to the Edge network via their home broadband, in return for automated monthly payments.

Businesses can reduce their expenditure on IT infrastructure and benefit from hosting or building their own applications on the network at a fraction of the cost of existing cloud services. The decentralised nature of the Edge network allows for more environmentally friendly, faster and more secure computing than existing cloud infrastructures.

