GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

JSC "PATA Saldus" Draft resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 29.07.2019

 JSC "PATA Saldus" (Registration number 40003020121) announces  the Draft resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 29.07.2019.

Refer to the attachment:

Draft resolutions of Annual General meeting of shareholders on July 29, 2019.

The Management Board of joint stock company "PATA Saldus "

 

Additional information:

Linda Ķilevica
Office manager
JSC "PATA Saldus "
Phones: (+371) 63807072
E-mail: info@patasaldus.lv

Attachments:
Draft Resolutions of the ordinary shareholders meeting of JSC PATA https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet'showInline=true&messageAttachmentId=731657

