Praxis to Provide BOSS. Gaming With Cashier Payment Software to Expand Their Product Offering

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart cashier software giant Praxis announced today a new cooperation with BOSS. Gaming Solutions, a world-class software developer and provider of high-quality online and land-based gaming solutions. The BOSS. platform is a full-product suite designed to enable online casino businesses to be launched from scratch and managed with ease. Top game providers and payment systems are already integrated into the platform, as are sportsbook, an affiliate system and other exciting and essential iGaming business tools and features. BOSS. will be integrating the Praxis Cashier software into their offering to enhance their customers' experience when paying for online games and enabling all parties involved to enjoy a faster, more seamless and more secure payment solution.

Secure, Fraud-Free Payments for BOSS. Partners and Clients

Praxis, a payment management system, will provide BOSS. with the safest, most feature-rich payment solution via the company's Praxis Cashier and Praxis Bridge products. The smart routing of all credit card transactions will ensure that specific BINs are routed to the most suitable processors, while Praxis' AML, anti-fraud settings and risk tools will significantly decrease fraud and risk exposure when interacting with various processors.

Access PSPs All Over the World

Praxis Cashier will enable access to over 300 integrations with PSPs around the globe - some of which are new to the gaming industry and uniquely positioned to provide added value to the gaming solution's operators. A single integration with Praxis provides automatic access to all of its existing PSPs and features, resulting in a quicker time-to-market and increased deposits.

"BOSS. is thrilled to announce our new collaboration with Praxis. We are pleased to be able to provide our customers with this essential iGaming payment solution that is feature-rich and secure," said Jeff Letlat, CEO of BOSS. Gaming.

"Our goal with BOSS. Gaming is very straightforward. Together, we will work to increase deposits using more processing solutions while decreasing development and maintenance costs. We expect that with mutual cooperation and trust, initial results will be visible within a few months of the first brand going live with Praxis - and are very excited for what the future has in store for the world of iGaming," added Amit Klatchko, Co-Founder and Director of Praxis.



Thanks to the BOSS.-Praxis cooperation, online gaming businesses are estimated to increase deposits by more than 15% within 3 to 4 months.

In a nutshell, with Praxis Cashier, BOSS. customers will be able to utilize and benefit from more than 100 features and options, such as unique limits, risk rules, payout rules, APM geographic rules, graphics, content features and more. This results from the cashier offering each merchant their own modular and customizable payment page, as well as an easy to use back office.

About Praxis Cashier

Praxis Cashier is a technology provider that has developed the ultimate smart cashier software designed with Fintech, Online Gaming, Travel and E-commerce businesses in mind. Praxis Cashier software was designed to overcome high-risk processing difficulties, increase business transaction approval rates by more than 15% and bring peace-of-mind to user-company management. With staff based in San Jose (Costa Rica), Barcelona, Limassol and Kharkov, Praxis provides non-stop technological and support coverage around the globe.

For more information, visit www.praxiscashier.com

About BOSS. Gaming Solutions

BOSS. is an independent software developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions. BOSS. develops gaming platforms, sportsbook and betting services, as well as land-based casino software, affiliate systems, payment solutions, online casino slots and a White Label solution. BOSS. Gaming Solutions will be exhibiting at the upcoming iGB 2019 on July 16th-19th, 2019. Visit Stand - R20, or book a meeting with the BOSS team.