A high-growth tech veteran, Lennox will oversee product development and lead the company's scaling strategy as it continues to rapidly expand in U.S. and U.K. healthcare systems

Current Health, whose FDA-cleared wearable device combines continuous wireless monitoring and advanced data science to deliver proactive healthcare, today announced Richard Lennox as its chief operating officer. Lennox, an experienced business leader with a reputation for helping tech startups accelerate hypergrowth, will develop and implement the company's strategic approach to growth, and oversee product development.

Lennox was a principal at Original Angle, a high-growth consultancy, and spent more than eight years in senior leadership roles at Skyscanner. He was integral in Skyscanner's rapid growth to 70 million monthly global travelers. Before being acquired for £1.4 billion in 2016, Skyscanner had more than 950 employees in over 10 offices worldwide and more than £150 million in annual revenue.

"Following an amazing growth journey at Skyscanner, and subsequently supporting a range of growing technology organisations, I wanted to bring that experience to focus on a single, impactful, product-led organisation," said Richard Lennox, COO of Current Health. "Saving and preserving the quality of people's lives is definitely impactful and I wholeheartedly believe that's what our product does. What the Current Health team has achieved to date is exemplary, and I'm honoured to help take this great company to the next level, while also continuing to elevate Edinburgh and Scotland's thriving tech sector."

Current Health is partnering with six of the U.S.'s largest health systems, including Mount Sinai and Banner Health, and several NHS Trusts in the U.K. to help reduce hospital readmissions and enable better patient outcomes. Its wearable device and platform continuously track more vital signs with ICU-level accuracy than any other available device, offering a complete view of patient health and precise warning alerts so clinicians can intervene early.

"Richard's remarkable talent for scaling companies makes him the right choice to help us accelerate and propel our team forward," Christopher McCann, CEO and co-founder of Current Health. "Since receiving our CE marking here in the U.K. and two FDA clearances in the U.S., we're experiencing incredible growth and interest from top healthcare systems around the world. We need a talented business leader to implement sound strategies for sustainable growth while overseeing our product development, and we're thrilled that Richard has joined us."

Current Health's wearable was designed with the patient in mind. It has over a 90% patient adherence rate, and they report feeling safer and more secure wearing it. CE-marked in the U.K. and FDA-cleared for both in-hospital and post-acute care in the U.S., Current Health was developed using one of the world's largest physiological data sets with more than 30,000 patient hours. Its proprietary algorithms continuously analyze data to help predict a patient's health trajectory by detecting indicators of decline earlier for faster intervention, better outcomes, and fewer preventable deaths.

About Current Health

Current Health helps healthcare providers intervene proactively at home and in hospital via continuous, wireless monitoring and precise early warning alerts. We monitor the human body in real-time. FDA-cleared and CE-marked and with ICU-level accuracy, we track more vital signs than any other all-in-one device. Today, we're focused on helping healthcare providers deliver earlier treatment to reduce readmissions and preventable deaths, while building the capability to predict disease onset. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, with offices in London and San Francisco, Current Health is venture backed by investors ADV, MMC Ventures and others. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005199/en/

Contacts:

Metis Communications

Caroline Curran, 910-409-4126

current@metiscomm.com