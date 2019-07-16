The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 23 August 2019. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010253095 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Danske Invest Global StockPicking 2 KL ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 23 August 2019 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DKIGLOSP2 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3786 ------------------------------------------------------------ Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060577484 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Invest Global Højt Udbytte, klasse DKK d --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 August 2019 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIGHU --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 104055 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060187698 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Invest KlimaTrends KL -------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 August 2019 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIKTR -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 70448 -------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010264530 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Danske Invest Global StockPicking, klasse DKK d ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DKIGLOSP ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 4979 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0016275464 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Invest Østeuropa ex Rusland, klasse DKK d ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 August 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEEUEXRUS ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 39009 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010257914 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Invest Østeuropa, klasse DKK d -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIEEU -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 4303 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731736