Atos International: Atos Becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Paris, July 16, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has successfully achieved the audited Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider designation from Microsoft.

An Azure Expert MSP is defined as a partner capable of delivering differentiation in the marketplace. As a recognised Azure Expert MSP, Atos has demonstrated full scope of Azure services including cloud infrastructure, IoT services and application migration skills, as well as the ability to deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their Azure environments. Atos has met the Azure MSP program requirements, including a rigorous third-party audit of its Azure capabilities.

The Azure Expert MSP designation reinforces Atos's collaboration with Microsoft, in place for over 20 years, as a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 5,700 Microsoft certifications. Atos has around 700 technical Azure experts accredited worldwide on Azure services.

"We are tremendously proud to been awarded this designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider," said Adrian Gregory, SEVP, Microsoft Executive Sponsor and CEO UK & Ireland at Atos. "It is a testament to the depth of our Microsoft expertise and capabilities and it not only supports our clients worldwide, by ensuring that our technical capabilities, processes and governance meet or exceed the standards set by the Azure Expert MSP program, but it also demonstrates an alignment with Microsoft best practice and common working standards."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp: "The Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider program is designed to give businesses migrating to the cloud confidence that their chosen partners have demonstrated the highest degree of capability to deliver repeatable high-fidelity managed services on Azure. We are pleased that Atos is part of the Azure Expert MSP program and committed to the success of our mutual customers."

