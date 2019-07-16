La Grande Maison Younan Collection: El Septimo Launches First Cigar Lounges in Portugal & France

Luxury Lounges Offer Exclusive Amenities at Younan Collection Hotels

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva, SA, maker of world-renowned premium cigars, has announced the opening of the first El Septimo Cigar Lounges at two Younan Collection luxury hotels - Malibu Foz Resort in Portugal, and Alexandra Palace in France. Malibu Foz is a 4-star beach resort, located in the heart of Figueira da Foz; a lush, historic beach community in central Portugal. Alexandra Palace is a newly restored 17th century French château, rebuilt as a 5-star hotel with a golf course and spa, located in the Loire Valley. Both hotels are part of the growing luxury brand La Grande Maison Younan Collection.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company and Younan Collection, addressed the growing interest in experiential luxury by travelers worldwide. "We work hard to create an exceptional environment that is second-to-none. Our research has shown that guests desire an immersive experience when they visit our hotels. It begins with the ideal location, exquisitely designed interiors, gourmet dining experiences, and grand cellars housing over 100,000 of the world's rarest wines. We are introducing El Septimo Cigar Lounges as a further expression of the luxury lifestyle. Unlike traditional cigar retail outlets and lounges, we provide a unique and exclusive experience, as each member of our staff is trained to provide 5-star luxury service for every guest."

The lounges are the first of its kind, being the only locations in the world to offer all 38 blends of El Septimo Cigars. With 38 cigar varieties from which to choose, El Septimo provides an assortment for premium cigar lovers, both men and women, ranging in aroma, strength, gauge, flavor, and combustion. Guests will be able to purchase a variety of El Septimo's premium cigar accessories by the end of 2019 and exclusively sold at El Septimo Lounges. The lounges are open to both guests and the public,and will offer exclusive monthly and annual memberships.

Not only has El Septimo reinvented how a premium cigar should be made, but it has redesigned smoking one to be an exclusive, all-encompassing, luxurious experience. At Malibu Foz, guests have the option to smoke an El Septimo Cigar while lounging in private cabanas poolside or in the resort's cinema theater where cuisine from the new Mensa Italian Restaurant and a full array of top-shelf liquor and wine can be enjoyed. Inside the cozy and lavish lounge, guests enjoy a state-of-the-art ventilation system and gazing at the stars through a retractable glass ceiling.

The El Septimo Cigar Lounge inside Alexandra Palace features stunning décor nestled inside the centuries-old wine & cognac cellar, epitomizing the romantic and historic ambience of the 17th century French château. Guests are offered private tastings to pair the world's rarest cognacs and wines with the perfect El Septimo Cigar in the 100,000 bottle cellar. Visitors can further enjoy the exclusive amenities of the 5-star hotel including tennis courts, on-demand spa services, Daniel's, its gastronomic restaurant, and an impressive 18-hole golf course, providing a glimpse into the castle lifestyle.

El Septimo cigars are premium, hand-rolled, puro cigars with fillers made of Costa Rican leaf. The cigars are rolled using the traditional Entubar Cuban rolling technique, which creates an incredibly dense, slow burning cigar that draws incredibly easy and captures all of the blend's optimal flavors. The tobacco is aged anywhere from 5 to 15 years, allowing the oils and flavors to develop while leaving behind an unusually rich and creamy smoke. El Septimo has put significant resources into market research, testing, and blending processes while utilizing its old-world techniques to mirror the process of aging and blending fine wine.

The Younan Collection will be opening more El Septimo Cigar Lounges in strategic locations worldwide by the end of 2019, allowing customers be fully immersed in the 5-star service that exemplifies Younan Collection hotels.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company's strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Propertiesand La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Château de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d'Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château La Garelle, and MPA Studio de Créationin Paris. It recently acquired its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resortin Figueira da Foz, Portugal.







