LifeSpan BioSciences (LSBio), a leading provider of antibodies and life science research reagents, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Everest Biotech. Everest Biotech are ISO 9001:2015 certified experts in antigen affinity purified goat polyclonal antibodies.

The acquisition of Everest Biotech further expands LSBio's product offering and strengthens the company's position as one of the fastest growing providers in the research reagent market. Through its partnerships, LSBio now offers a comprehensive catalogue of reagents that can be coupled with their extensive collection of IHC validated primary antibodies.

"We are looking forward to adding the Everest Biotech product range to the LSBio portfolio," said Heather Holemon, CEO of LSBio. "Everest Biotech products are of exceptionally high quality and perfectly complement our existing portfolio."

The Everest Biotech commitment to quality and continuous improvement has ensured the growth of their catalogue, which now contains thousands of goat antibodies against a broad range of human, mouse and rat targets of biomedical interest. The acquisition of Everest Biotech will broaden the LSBio offering of over 500,000 monoclonal and polyclonal primary antibodies to include virtually every protein in the proteome. Through extensive ongoing in-house testing, more than 15,000 of the LSBio antibodies have also been identified as exceptional IHC reagents and given the IHC-plus brand.

This deal with Everest Biotech marks the second investment by LSBio this year, following the company's successful acquisition of Nordic-MUbio in February.

LifeSpan BioSciences is the industry leader in providing IHC validated reagent antibodies and services to the global community of academic, pharmaceutical and biotech researchers. LSBio has built a catalog of more than 750,000 reagent antibodies, assay kits, proteins, and biochemicals that it sells through a network of international distributors. For more information, visit https://www.lsbio.com/

