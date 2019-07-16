The global amphibious landing craft market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the upgradation of capabilities to counter emerging threats. The use of advanced weaponry by terrorist organizations has augmented the need for new transport systems that can be utilized to supply personnel and equipment into an affected zone in case of armed conflicts. For instance, countries such as the US, Russia, China, and India have been increasing the number of troops deployed across their national borders as well as borders of their respective allies. Depending on the type of expected engagement with hostile forces, they have developed specific variants of amphibious landing craft to quickly mobilize troops and gain a critical edge on the modem battlefield. Most prominent nations have already launched modernization initiatives for their landing craft fleet to deliver augmented level of safety and mission readiness due to the extreme viability of amphibious systems in modem conflict scenarios near coastal regions. Such initiatives undertaken by the global forces to counter threats is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global amphibious landing craft market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the integration of directed-energy weapons (DEWs) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global amphibious landing craft market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market: Integration of Directed-Energy Weapons (Dews)

The evolution of technologies such as hypersonic missiles, hypersonic tail guns, and DEW has ushered in a new era of technological advances that are to be incorporated in amphibious landing craft. DEWs possess immense potential for military applications and can dramatically reduce the cost associated with the development and operations of both offensive and defensive weaponry. High-powered laser DEWs are anti-personnel and can cause burning of an area in the body as well as permanent injuries such as blindness. Furthermore, microwave DEWs are anti-material and can be used to destroy missiles, ships, and UAVs as well as fry circuitry of enemy equipment deployed on a battlefield. Protection against DEWs requires the integration of heavy plate armor to the body of amphibious landing craft which in turn, makes them bulky. Hence, the technological shortcoming has paced up the R&D efforts to use high-endurance low weight materials for construction of such craft. Therefore, such efforts toward the development of advanced amphibious landing craft are envisioned to result in highly sophisticated craft during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of directed-energy weapons (DEWs), the advent of hybrid drivetrains in AAVs and the induction of amphibious ships into naval forces are two other major aspects that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global amphibious landing craft market by application (amphibious ACVs and APCs, air cushion vehicles, and LCUs and LCM) and geographical regions (North American, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the MEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Harsh operating conditions and an increase in the number of casualties due to ambushes from rebellion forces have necessitated the adoption of armored amphibious personnel carriers in the region.

