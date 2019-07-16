The unavailability of promising treatment options with fewer side effects and complications associated with uncontrolled high blood pressure are compelling governments and private organizations to increase their R&D investments. The rise in R&D will also lead to the development of therapeutics that can demonstrate better safety and efficacy than the available medications. The increased funds for R&D is one of the critical reasons that will drive the antihypertensive drugs market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (systemic hypertension and pulmonary hypertension) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global antihypertensive drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as AstraZeneca, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Merck Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will account for the largest antihypertensive drugs market share throughout the forecast period. The high prevalence of hypertension and the rising awareness about the risk factors, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of high blood pressure in the US is one of the major reasons for the high growth of the antihypertensive drugs market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five antihypertensive drugs market vendors

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca operates through the segment, biopharmaceuticals. The company's key offerings include DUTOPROL, ZESTORETIC, and ZESTRIL.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. runs its operations through three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include: OPSUMIT, TRACLEER, UPTRAVI, VELETRI, and VENTAVIS.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. runs its operations through two segments: pharmaceutical and other. The company's key offerings include COZAAR, HYZAAR, and PRINIVIL.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG runs its operations through three segments: innovative medicines, sandoz, and alcon. The company's key offerings include DIOVAN, DIOVAN HCT, ENTRESTO, EXFORGE HCT, and LOTREL.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. runs its operations through two segments: innovative health and essential health. The company's key offerings include ACCURETIC, NORVASC, and REVATIO.

