This new accreditation underlines LogEC's proven excellence in providing comprehensive emissions calculations, analytics and optimization

In July 2019, LogEC achieved accreditation from Smart Freight Centre (SFC) as a calculation tool that provides emissions calculations in conformance with the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) framework. LogEC, developed by management and technology consultancy BearingPoint, is one of the first greenhouse gas emissions calculation tools to receive accreditation from SFC. The accreditation complements the existing portfolio of LogEC certifications, such as for the European standard DIN EN 16258 and the French decree 2011-1336.

Donald Wachs, Global Leader Digital Strategy and Business Services at BearingPoint: "In today's world, companies need to be green and sustainable. It has become a major competitive issue. Customers want to see what companies are doing to lower their carbon footprint and how they are working to become more sustainable. Analysts and rating agencies are also assessing companies' sustainable maturity, and with LogEC, we're helping companies become more fit for the future, both environmentally and economically."

The GLEC framework has seen a tremendous rise in importance and popularity in the market in recent years. It focuses on a holistic perspective for emissions calculations and has a collection of calculation methodologies and regularly updated data sources.

LogEC delivers high-qualitative emissions calculations and provides various optimization and simulation tools. The software has already been implemented by many multinational and fortune 100 companies.

About LogEC

LogEC supports companies in defining and fostering sustainable processes for their transportation networks by allowing them to calculate and analyze the carbon emissions down to parcel and transportation leg level. This accuracy makes LogEC an outstanding emissions calculation tool and enables the execution of profound impact assessments on a large scale. Having a general focus on usability, LogEC facilitates the creation of reports for analytics and auditing. Hence, LogEC supports both an exact carbon calculation for completed transport routes as well as the simulation of transport scenarios for answering tenders or confirming reduction targets. LogEC's best result accuracy can be achieved with detailed information, from track and trace to onboard data. Data gaps are closed by using standard values from official databases, for example, from the Handbook on Emission Factors for Road Transport. Whether by train, ship, plane or truck, the greenhouse gases of all methods of transportation as well as global multimodal transportation chains can be evaluated. LogEC is a cloud service based on SAP Hana and available globally via a web browser. LogEC easily interfaces to SAP and other ERP-systems for the import and export of relevant data, which ensures a simple and fast integration and setup and minimizes maintenance. This way, companies can focus on what counts most developing reduction measurements for their carbon footprint by utilizing LogEC's vast analytic tools.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in four units: Consulting, Solutions, Business Services, and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, advanced analytics and regulatory requirements; Business Services provides managed services beyond SaaS; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

