As iGaming continues to expand into new global markets, Wildz Casino has entered the game at a time when innovation and 'Machine Learning' are emerging as dominant factors in this industry. Powered by a Rootz platform allowing for full automation, early signs are promising. Optimisation based on customer preferences has increased player value by 27% with streamlined, automated processes improving efficiency in all facets of the business.

In today's iGaming industry, it appears the innovative team behind Wildz.com are leading the charge into a 'Machine Learning' assisted future. By 2025, the global AI market is projected to be valued at almost $60 billion compared to $1.4 billion just a few years ago. Compared to competitors, Wildz has entered the market early. The result? A perfectly functioning machine, easy on the eye, with superb player incentives and an unrivalled Loyalty+ programme.

Wildz by Rootz is powering Machine Learning and Automation into the iGaming future. Learn more about the brand by visiting their site at wildz.com.

