JobDiva Announces Partnership with CV-Library

LONDON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva, the leading global Applicant Tracking System, is delighted to announce a partnership with the UK's leading independent job board, CV-Library (http://www.cv-library.co.uk/cvdatabase), providing its users with access to millions of CVs from the CV-Library database.



The integration means that companies using JobDiva to source top talent can now search CV-Library's talent pool. CV-Library's sister site, Resume-Library, is already integrated with JobDiva in the US.

Diya Obeid, founder and CEO of JobDiva (https://www.jobdiva.com/), comments: "As JobDiva expands globally-and as we help drive clients' global expansion-we continue to strengthen our job board relationships and seek out job boards with unique value adds. CV-Library provides just such a service. With this integration, JobDiva is proud to give its clients a wider, and ever-increasing, variety of smart sourcing options from which to choose."

CV-Library now includes over 14 million CVs and is one of the fastest growing job boards in the UK. The partnership will further equip JobDiva's clients with the agility and data to outperform in today's competitive job market.

Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library (http://www.cv-library.co.uk/cvdatabase) , comments:"We have a successful relationship with the team at JobDiva through our work in the US and are delighted to be integrating with the platform here in the UK. ATS integrations are a huge focus for us right now, as we seek to push the boundaries of sourcing capabilities within them. We're rolling out further developments that will make the hiring process even easier, particularly for companies using JobDiva."

About JobDiva:

JobDiva offers its leading Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Applicant Tracking, recruiting and sourcing platform to over 30,000 global users. JobDiva's offerings are peerless in scope and unmatched in power. They include social media integrations, recruiting and sourcing software, HR analytics and a great deal more.

About CV-Library

CV-Library (http://www.cv-library.co.uk/) is one of the UK's largest online job sites and attracts over 4.3 million unique job seekers every month. Founded by Lee Biggins in 2000, CV-Library is the UK's leading independent online job board with a database of over 14 million CVs.

