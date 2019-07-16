KNOT Offshore Partners LP advises that its 2019 Annual Meeting will be held on August 28, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to July 26, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2019 Annual Meeting will be held at 2 Queen's Cross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire AB15 4YB, United Kingdom at 12:00 noon UK time.

