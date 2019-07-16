sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.07.2019 | 11:13
PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 16


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Rosalind Meek
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person closely associated with Graham Meek who is a PDMR and holds the position of Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

Capital Gearing Trust plc
b)LEI

213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification codeGB0001738615
b)Nature of the transaction

Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4,285 pence1,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume1,000
- Price£42,847.33
e)Date of the transaction
15.07.19
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2019 PR Newswire

