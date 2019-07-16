A report published by New Zealand's state-owned transmission grid operator Transpower finds the widespread uptake of distributed battery storage could play an important role in supporting the power system as rooftop PV and electric vehicles are increasingly adopted. From pv magazine Australia The growing uptake of rooftop PV and electric vehicles has seen New Zealand's Transpower preparing for challenges in terms of voltage and frequency management. In a recent report, the state-owned transmission grid operator analyzes the operational impact of the widespread uptake of distributed storage and ...

